Ontario is reporting 102 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest number of new infections since March 25.

Today’s disclosure indicates that the province is continuing to see a downward trend of new and active cases.

The province reported 111 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, 116 on Monday, 129 on Sunday, and 130 on Saturday, bringing the five-day rolling average of new cases to 118.

In a tweet, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott confirmed that 31 of the province’s 34 local public health units are reporting five or fewer cases with 19 reporting no new infections at all.

Nearly half of the new cases reported today were from Toronto (49), according to the province’s epidemiological summary.

Fourteen new cases were reported in Peel and 15 were reported in Windsor-Essex.

Provincial health officials say that 135 more cases are now considered to be resolved and nine more deaths were reported today, meaning there are fewer active cases of the virus in Ontario.

Nearly 24,000 tests were conducted in the last 24 hour-period, resulting in a case positivity rate of just 0.4 per cent.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of the virus in Ontario is now 37,052, including 32,920 recoveries and 2,732.

The number of hospitalizations also dipped to 115 in today's report, down from 137 one day prior.

Of the 115 receiving treatment in hospital, 31 are in intensive care, including 22 people who are on ventilators.

Breakdown of cases in the GTA:

Toronto - 49

Peel - 14

Halton - 2

Durham - 3

York - 5