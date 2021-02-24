Ontario is reporting more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases as the province’s testing positivity rate dropped below three per cent on Wednesday.

Provincial health officials logged 1,054 new infections, up from 975 cases a day ago.

Tuesday was the first day in nearly a week where the daily case count was under 1,000.

Ontario also recorded nine more deaths on Wednesday, raising the province’s virus-related death toll to 6,983.

Of the latest fatalities, two were among long-term care home residents.

The Ministry of Health reported 1,058 new cases across the province on Monday, 1,087 on Sunday and 1,228 on Saturday.

The new seven-day rolling average now stands at 1,084, compared to 1,002 a week ago.

Ontario labs processed nearly 55,000 tests yesterday, more than double the 25,979 tests conducted the previous day.

The rise in testing has contributed to a drop in the province’s positivity rate which now stands at 2.4 per cent, compared to 4.2 per cent a day ago, according to the Ministry of Health.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.