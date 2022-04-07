Ontario is reporting more than 1,100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 16 more virus-related deaths Thursday, as the province opened fourth vaccine dose appointments for select residents.

The Ministry of Health says there are 1,126 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals, up from 1,074 yesterday and from 807 a week ago. This marks a 28 per cent week-over-week increase and a high not seen since Feb. 19 when nearly 1,200 patients were hospitalized.

Forty-six per cent of hospitalized patients were admitted for COVID-19 and 54 per cent were admitted for other reasons but subsequently tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, 159 of hospitalized patients are in intensive care, down by seven patients from a week ago. The ministry says 70 per cent of ICU patients were admitted there due to coronavirus-related complications and the remaining were admitted for other reasons but also tested positive.

The ministry reported 16 more COVID-19 deaths today, all of which occurred in the past month. Three of the deaths were long-term care home residents.

Since March 2020, 12,527 residents have died with the virus in Ontario.

Provincial labs processed more than 21,300 tests in the past 24 hours, producing a positivity rate of 17.2 per cent, compared to 16 per cent seven days ago, according to the ministry.

The province also reported 4,224 more coronavirus infections today but the number of lab-confirmed cases continues to be an underestimate due to testing restrictions.

Among the latest cases, 2,418 individuals received three doses of a vaccine, 1,074 received two doses, 482 are not fully vaccinated and 250 have an unknown vaccination status.

The head of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table warned yesterday that the province is likely seeing over 100,000 new cases daily, and that roughly five per cent of residents are currently infected.

“Based on our wastewater analysis, we just reached the peak we were at in early January and at that time, we were at about 100,000 to 120,000 new cases per day,” Dr. Peter Jüni told CP24 on Wednesday.

Jüni said the more transmissible BA.2 sub variant is driving some of the spike in new cases, but he said the primary factor is likely due to the lifting of mask mandates in most settings.

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says residents should approach this wave with “a degree of caution,” despite recent modelling showing that this wave likely won’t impact the health-care system as severely compared to the last wave.

“Just because this wave may not shape up to be the same size as the wave we just had, we're still in the midst of one. It's still impacting the health-care system and those working in it and obviously you still should take many measures to protect yourself and those around you,” he said.

“Wear a mask, get your vaccine, if you're sick and you're eligible for outpatient treatments, timely access to those will go a long way in keeping people out of hospital.”

On Thursday, the province opened up eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ontarians aged 60 and older, First Nations, Inuit and Métis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and up.

To date, 90 per cent of Ontarians aged five years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 86 per cent have received two doses and 51 per cent have received three doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.