Ontario reported 1,553 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths on Thursday, as the number of known active cases hit its highest point in five weeks.

Ontario reported 1,508 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and the seven-day rolling average of new cases has risen about 35 per cent in the past three weeks.

The seven-day rolling average of cases now stands at 1,427, up from 1,251 at this point one week ago.

There are now 12,814 known active cases of novel coronavirus infection across the province, along with 7,202 deaths and 303,500 recoveries.

It’s the highest the province’s active caseload has been since Feb. 11.

Approximately 11 per cent of the province’s active caseload is now made up of public elementary and secondary students.

Provincial labs processed 58,560 tests in the past 24 hours, generating a positivity rate of at least 3.1 per cent.

Of the 15 deaths, one involved a resident of the long-term care system.

Across the GTA, Toronto reported 404 new cases, Peel Region reported 294 new cases, York reported 176 new cases and Durham reported 85 new cases.

Elsewhere in the GTA, Halton Region reported 38 new cases and Hamilton reported 80 new cases.

The numbers come as one of the heads of a body of epidemiologists advising the province went beyond merely calling for a new lockdown on Wednesday and described what he thought it should entail – a three week stay at home order in the GTA and Greater Golden Horseshoe area with mandatory travel restrictions between regions.

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Table projected up to 4,000 cases per day in the province by early April even in its middle of the road scenario released last week.

Ontario vaccine distribution task force member Dr. Isaac Bogoch said Thursday he thought that was avoidable.

“Maybe we’ll be able to stick handle our way through this without a significant lockdown. I think it’s worth a try. But we need to keep all of our options open to protect our acute healthcare system.”

Hospitalizations continued an overall increase, with the Ministry of Health saying ICU occupancy due to COVID-19 surpassed 300 for the first time since Feb. 10.

There were 730 people in hospital on Thursday, and of those, 304 are in intensive care and 186 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Meanwhile, a Toronto intensive care unit doctor citing Critical Care Services Ontario data said there were 361 COVID-19 patients in intensive care at midnight on Wednesday.

Three new cases were confirmed to be variants of concern on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed through whole genomic sequencing to 1,218.

Public Health Ontario says more than 10,000 other samples have screened positive for a variant of concern and are awaiting sequencing.

The Science Table believes 53 per cent of all new daily cases are now variants of concern.

Another 58,000 doses of approved COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Thursday, bringing the total number of shots completed to 1,359,453.

More than 292,000 people have now completed their full two-dose course of inoculation.

