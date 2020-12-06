For the second consecutive day, Ontario has set a new record for the number of new COVID-19 infections reported over a 24-hour period.

Provincial health officials are reporting 1,924 new COVID-19 cases today, topping the record high 1,859 new cases confirmed one day earlier.

With more than 59,000 tests completed over the past day, the province is reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 3.9 per cent, up slightly from 3.7 last week.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,794, up from 1,548 one week ago.

Of the new cases reported today, 568 are in Toronto, 477 are in Peel Region, and 249 are in York Region.

Fifteen more virus-related deaths were reported today, including eight residents of long-term care homes.

Seven more outbreaks of the virus have been reported in long-term care homes over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of outbreaks in those facilities to 115.

There are now at least 701 patients with COVID-19 receiving treatment at Ontario hospitals, 100 more than the number of hospitalized patients at this point last week.

The province says 204 of those patients are in intensive care.

The province is reporting 1,574 more recoveries today, pushing the number of active cases up to 15,547.

New cases in the GTHA:

Toronto: 568

Peel Region: 477

York Region: 249

Durham Region: 104

Halton Region: 51

Hamilton: 87