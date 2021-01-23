The provincial government is reporting more than 2,300 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday and 52 more deaths.

Ontario reported 2,359 new COVID-19 cases today, slightly down from the 2,662 cases logged on Friday.

On Thursday, the province reported 2,632 new cases and 2,655 infections on Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 2,603.

In the past 24 hours, the province processed more than 63,400 lab-confirmed tests, down from 71,750 tests a day ago.

The province’s positivity rate is now 4.5 per cent, up from 3.3 per cent on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of the latest deaths, 25 were among long-term care home residents.

Most of the new cases continue to be throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

"Locally, there are 708 new cases in Toronto, 422 in Peel, 220 in York Region, 107 in Hamilton and 101 in Ottawa," Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted.

More to come.