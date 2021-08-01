Ontario is reporting more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 once again as it’s rolling seven-day average continues to slowly rise.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 218 new instances of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday.

Ontario’s rolling-seven day average of new cases now stands at 189. That metric has increased on each of the last six days after previously being on a steady decline for months.

Ontario continues to administer tens of thousands of vaccine doses each day but the pace of vaccination is slowing.

On Saturday more than 60,000 total doses were administered, including more than 10,000 first doses. As recently as last week Ontario’s seven-day average for doses administered was nearly 150,000.

“The risk of getting COVID-19 is 6.4 times higher in unvaccinated individuals compared to those that are fully vaccinated, which means you remain vulnerable until you get your two shots,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore warned during a media briefing on Tuesday. “When we look at the vaccination rates in older age groups roughly one in five between 40 to 59 had not received any protection against COVID-19 through immunization. This concerns me given that we've seen an increase in hospital admissions for these age groups specifically during the third wave and they remain at risk if (the) Delta (variant) rises in the fall.”

