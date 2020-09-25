Ontario is reporting 409 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the exact same number as Thursday, with Toronto alone now accounting for half of the province's case growth.

Ontario reported 409 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 335 on Wednesday and 478 on Tuesday.

"Locally, there are 204 new cases in Toronto with 66 in Peel and 40 in Ottawa," Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter. "(Sixty-five per cent) of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40."

She said provincial labs processed 41,800 tests in the past 24 hours, a new provincial record as she and public health officials vow to raise testing rates to 50,000 per day in the coming weeks.

UHN Epidemiologist Dr. Isaac Bogoch said that the fact that infections are still largely concentrated in younger people will mean less strain on the healthcare system, for now.

"We know that people in their 20s who get COVID-19 in general don’t get that sick especially compared to older age groups," he told CP24 on Friday. "They are much less likely to get hospitalized and fortunately much less likely to succumb to the illness."

"But on the other hand we know that this is such a contagious infection, we know that it does not stay within one age group for long."