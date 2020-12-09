Ontario is reporting an uptick in daily new COVID-19 cases and fatalities as hospitalizations topped 800 on Wednesday.

Provincial health officials recorded 1,890 new infections on Wednesday and 28 more deaths, up from 1,676 cases and 10 deaths reported on Tuesday.

Ontario logged a record-high 1,925 new infections on Monday, 1,924 cases on Sunday and 1,859 infections on Saturday.

Most cases continue to be in the Greater Toronto Area.

"Locally, there are 517 new cases in Toronto, 471 in Peel and 187 in York Region," Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted.

Toronto saw a day-over-day decrease in cases as it recorded 588 infections on Tuesday, while Peel saw a surge in daily cases as 349 were logged a day ago.

Elsewhere in the GTA, Durham Region logged 75 new cases, relatively unchanged from Tuesday, while Halton recorded 96 new cases, up from 66 a day ago.

Meanwhile, Hamilton reported 97 new infections, an increase from the 51 cases recorded on Tuesday.

The province processed 48,546 tests in the past 24 hours, a notable rise from the nearly 39,200 tests processed a day ago.

The uptick in testing brings the province’s positivity rate to at least 4.4 per cent, down from five per cent on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 1,839, compared to 1,719 a week ago.

Provincial health officials say there are 1,924 more resolved cases in the province bringing the number of active cases down to 16,089.

Since January there have been 132,800 cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario and 112,875 people have recovered from the virus.

Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 3,836.

Of those fatalities, 11 were long-term care home residents, compared to five deaths in those settings a day ago.

There are currently 115 long-term care homes with an active outbreak of the disease.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb in the province as the number of patients hospitalized for the disease surpassed 800 on Wednesday.

There are currently 811 people with the virus in hospitals across Ontario, compared to 794 on Tuesday. Of those patients, 221 are in an intensive care unit and 129 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.