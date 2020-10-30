Ontario is reporting nearly 900 new cases of COVID-19 but the number comes amid a significant increase in testing volumes.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 896 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday as the province’s labs turned around more than 41,000 individual tests.

It is the highest number of tests processed in any 24-hour period since Oct. 24 and represents a significant increase on the roughly 28,000 tests that were reported on Monday. The number, however, remains short of Ontario’s goal of turning around 50,000 tests every day.

The province’s seven-day rolling average of new cases has also increased again and now stands at 909. It is the first time that number has surpassed 900.

The release of the latest data comes one day after provincial officials released new modelling that suggested that Ontario may have avoided the worst-case scenario with the second wave of the pandemic but will still see between 800 and 1,200 new daily cases of COVID-19 throughout most of November.

More to come...