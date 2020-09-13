Ontario reported 204 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Sunday, marking the third straight day new case growth came in above 200 cases.

"Locally, 27 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 reporting no new cases," Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter. "Toronto is reporting 63 cases with 47 in Ottawa and 35 in Peel."

Ontario reported 232 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 213 on Friday and 170 on Thursday.

Provincial labs processed 31,000 tests, indicating a positivity rate of about 0.65 per cent.

A further 26,765 test specimens remain under investigation.

Elliott said 64 per cent of new cases are in people under the age of 40.

New cases outstripped deaths and recoveries by 79.

There are now 1,848 active cases of novel coronavirus infection in the province, up from less than 900 at one point in late July.

Beyond Ottawa, Peel and Toronto, Durham reported five new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, York Region reported eleven and Halton reported eight.

The data provided to the province regarding COVID-19 hospital occupancy on Sunday was incomplete.

.