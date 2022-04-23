Ontario reported a day-over-day rise in hospitalizations and a slight drop in ICU patients on Saturday.

There are currently 1,684 patients with the virus in Ontario hospitals, up from 1,591 yesterday and from 1,130 a week ago.

Of those in hospital, 212 are in intensive care, down two from yesterday but up by 27 compared to a week ago.

Health officials reported 23 more deaths today that occurred in the past month, and four of those fatalities were long-term care home residents.

The Ministry of Health says one death was removed from the province’s cumulative total due to data cleaning, bringing the death toll to 12,728.

The province confirmed another 3,820 infections today but the ministry says the case count may be higher due to a data catch-up.

Health officials have also maintained that the daily case count is an underestimate due to limited free PCR testing.

Among the latest cases, 2,420 have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 716 have received two doses, 463 are not fully vaccinated and 221 have an unknown vaccination status.

To date, 90 per cent of Ontarians aged five years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 86 per cent have received two doses and 51 per cent have received three doses.

More to come.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.