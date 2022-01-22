Ontario reported over 4,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations today and 47 more virus-related deaths, including a young person under the age of 19.

There are currently 4,026 patients with the virus in Ontario hospitals, down from 4,114 hospitalizations yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of the latest hospitalizations, Health Minister Christine Elliott says 56 per cent were admitted to hospital for COVID-19 and 44 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19.

Among those in hospital, 600 are in intensive care, compared to 558 a week ago, and 378 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Elliott says 81 per cent of current ICU patients were admitted for the virus and 19 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19.

The 47 virus-related deaths reported today occurred in the past month, raising the death toll to 10,912.

One of the deaths was a person under 19 years old, according to the ministry. The exact age or location of that individual is unknown.

To date, there have been 10 deaths in the 19 and under age group, 119 deaths in the 20 to 39 age group, 788 deaths who were between 40 and 59, 3,632 who were between 60 and 79 and 6,361 who were 80 and older.

The ministry reported that another 9,944 people recovered from the virus today.

There are currently 414 active outbreaks at long-term care homes across the province, down by three from a week ago.

Provincial labs processed 36,396 tests in the past 24 hours, producing a positivity rate of 15.9 per cent, down from 24.8 per cent seven days ago, according to the ministry.

Ontario logged 6,473 new coronavirus cases today, compared to 7,165 yesterday, but the case count is likely a significant underestimate due to testing restrictions.

Among the latest cases, 4,765 of the individuals are fully vaccinated, 885 are unvaccinated, 223 are partially vaccinated and 600 have an unknown vaccination status.

So far, over 88 per cent of residents over five years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 82 per cent have received two doses and 42 per cent have received three doses.

To date, there have been 990,832 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and 908,533 recoveries in Ontario since the pandemic began over two years ago.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.