Ontario is reporting 1,328 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, setting a new record-high of daily infections for a second day in a row.

The previous high was logged on Saturday with 1,132 new cases. On Friday, the province reported 1,003 new infections and 998 on Thursday.

Toronto also recorded its highest single-day case count on Sunday since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

“Locally, there are 434 new cases in Toronto, 385 in Peel, 105 in York Region, 71 in Ottawa, 68 in Hamilton and 56 in Durham,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Sunday.

Elliott added that there are 877 more resolved cases and nearly 37,600 tests were completed in the last 24 hours.

More to come.