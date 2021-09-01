People with expired driver's licences, licence plate stickers, and health cards are being warned by the Ontario government that renewal requirements are being reinstated.

Driver’s licences, licence plate stickers, Ontario health cards, and Ontario Photo Cards must be renewed by Feb. 28, 2022, the government said Wednesday.

At the height of the pandemic, the provincial government told residents that any identification cards that expired after March 2020 did not have to be renewed in an effort to keep people from gathering at Service Ontario locations.

"I strongly encourage those who have deferred their renewals – approximately 17 per cent of Ontarians – to plan ahead and renew their documents online," Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said in a statement Wednesday.

"It's critical that drivers and vehicle owners have up-to-date documents for work, access to services and travel, and to keep our roads safe."

The government said heavy commercial vehicle owners will need to renew their vehicle validations by December 31, 2021.

Novice licence holders – class G1, G2, M1 or M2 – will have until December 31, 2022 to requalify for or upgrade their novice driver’s licence.

People who have not renewed their products during the extended validity period will be required to pay the fee for previous years, in addition to the current year renewal fee.

Ontario has also temporarily waived requirements for people to renew their driver's licence in person, including for senior drivers, meaning it be done online.

For a full list of renewal deadlines, click here.