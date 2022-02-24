

Holly McKenzie-Sutter, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A policy requiring that Ontario long-term care workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 is under review, the minister responsible for the sector said on Thursday.

Paul Calandra said the rule is being looked at as the government reviews all of its sector-specific vaccination policies and other pandemic measures.

“We're taking a look at everything right now,” Calandra said at the legislature.

“The government is in the process (of) reviewing everything: mandates, both long-term care home and other restrictions across government, so that's going to be part of that.”

Dr. Kieran Moore, the province's top doctor, has said that he wants to end workplace COVID-19 vaccination policies by March 1, when Ontario's vaccine certificate system for many indoor public spaces is set to end.

Calandra didn't say whether he was aiming for that date to end the long-term care staff mandate. He said the sector is “moving in a good direction” with vaccinations and said keeping residents safe is a priority, along with eventually lifting restrictions on visits.

“Ultimately, any decision that we make on that is going to be based on keeping residents safe and allowing greater access,” he said.

Workers in long-term care homes are currently required to have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to stay on the job and they have until March 14 to get third shots.

The province announced the third-dose requirement in late December, after the Omicron variant hit, along with other measures aimed at fighting COVID-19 spread in long-term care homes, which saw thousands of deaths and infections in earlier pandemic waves.

An initial January deadline for third doses was pushed back to March as homes battled widespread virus outbreaks, staff shortages and difficult booking booster appointments.

Long-term care is the only sector in which Ontario has made COVID-19 vaccination a requirement for employment.

For other workplaces deemed high-risk for spread, like hospitals and schools, the province has said workplaces must at a minimum require that their staff be vaccinated or get regularly tested for the virus.

Many hospitals and other employers decided to implement stricter policies, however, and made vaccination a condition of employment. Hospitals surveyed by The Canadian Press recently said they intend to keep the policies beyond the beginning of next month.

Canada's largest nursing home chains and other operators had already made plans to require vaccination for staff before the province announced its policy last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.