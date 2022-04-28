On Thursday afternoon the Ontario government used its annual budget as an election prop.

The province’s own website notes that the budget essentially serves as a “financial roadmap for the year” and sets priorities for government spending “based on months of research, consultation and analysis.”

Right... Unless it is an election year and then that “financial roadmap” becomes a platform.

The budget was tabled at 4:00 p.m. with the usual secrecy around it. Reporters spent the day pouring over the numbers sworn to secrecy. Well except for the carefully selected “day of budget leak” revealing a goodie. That came on Wednesday evening when an Ontario government source let the media know the budget had a tax break for low-income Ontarians.

But hold your outrage!

There are a couple of precedents for pre-election budgets serving as campaign platforms. Progressive Conservative Premier Mike Harris did something similar in 1999. More recently, on May 1, 2014, the Liberal government led by Kathleen Wynne tabled a budget. The very next day the Premier went to the Lieutenant Governor to dissolve the legislature for a June election.

And budget secrecy? That Liberal government also turned the days, even weeks, ahead of its budget into pre-election good news headlines, doling out promises of money for one thing and another.

So Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives simply fine tuned the politics of election year budgets. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy’s speech hailed the budget as a plan “to get it done.” That’s the PCs election campaign slogan for the June 2 election and the word “done” made 24 appearances in Bethlenfalvy’s speech.

If you’re wondering which party the PCs are worried about as the official campaign gets set to roll there’s a clue in that speech. There were six references to the past Liberal government and not one mention of the NDP.

The 2018 election reduced the Liberals to seven seats, not even party status, at Queen’s Park. The New Democrats, with 40 seats, have been the Official Opposition for four years. But recent public polls have the Liberals running a few points behind the PC’s. The budget speech’s focus on the Liberals just might mean that internal PC polling is showing Ontario needs to be reminded of the perceived failures of past Liberal governments.

The budget pulled together the announcements made by Premier Ford and his cabinet over the past month. The focus was on infrastructure investments in housing, transportation and hospitals that won’t be built for years. There was less detail on how hospitals, schools and public transit will be supported over the next four years. The budget confirmed that the minimum wage will go up to $15.50 in the fall but the budget does not forecast further increases in the minimum wage.

After the budget NDP leader Andrea Horwath told CP24 that the government failed to take the opportunity to “fix what’s broken” in Ontario. The NDP platform unveiled this week promised an NDP government will fix the social problems in the province. Horwath criticized the budget for being focussed on construction instead of social programs.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, called the budget “deeply disappointing” and zeroed in on the lack of funding for public education. Del Duca accused Ford of making promises that don’t “ring true.” The Liberal leader then tried to put the Liberal plan front and centre, promising to put forward a tax reform plan on Friday.

So can the Tories win running on this platform wrapped in the window dressing of a budget? The Ford government will hope they can repeat the success of those election budgets in 1999 and 2014. Both were turned into majority wins for PC Mike Harris and the Liberals Kathleen Wynne.