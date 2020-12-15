

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the leaders of the provincial COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force will speak about the rollout at Queen’s Park, one day after the first long-term care workers received injections.

On Monday, long-term care workers sat in a gymnasium at University Health Network’s Michener Institute in Toronto to receive some of the first approved COVID-19 vaccine injections in the country, along with some long-term care residents in Quebec.

Inoculations will continue this morning at The Ottawa Hospital, where 1,500 workers will be immunized.

The province says it expects to receive 90,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of December.

All those given the Pfizer vaccine require a second shot 21 days later.

Meanwhile, Health Canada says it is close to approving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for use.

The Moderna vaccine is more easily transportable, making it useful to bring to long-term care homes and other facilities where immobile and at-risk groups live.

Ford will be joined by Ret. Gen Rick Hillier, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

They’re expected to speak at 1 p.m.

CP24.com will carry the announcement live.