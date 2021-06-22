For the second day in a row, Ontario's daily COVID-19 case count has dipped below 300 and provincial health officials say today's tally is actually inflated due to a data cleanup.

Provincial health officials logged 296 new COVID-19 cases today, up slightly from 270 on Sunday and unchanged from the case count logged exactly one week ago.

But provincial health officials say an additional 80 cases from 2020 have been included in today's count as a result of a "data review and clean-up" by Toronto Public Health.

Sixty more virus-related deaths were confirmed today but provincial health officials say that number was also impacted by a separate data cleanup and 54 of those deaths should have been included in previous totals.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases in Ontario now stands at 334, down from 479 one week ago.

With 16,784 tests processed over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health is reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 1.6 per cent, down from 2.3 per cent last Tuesday.

There are now 3,248 active COVID-19 infections in Ontario, down from 5,012 last week.

Of the cases reported today, 123 are in Toronto, including the 80 additional cases from 2020, 61 are in Waterloo Region, 37 are in York Region, and 20 are in Peel.

Provincial health officials say there are currently 334 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at Ontario hospitals with 256 in intensive care.

That is down from 433 hospitalized patients last week and 382 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Data from public health units and individual hospitals suggests that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 is actually 837, a much higher figure than what is being reported by the province. Provincial health officials have yet to explain the discrepancy.

Another 29 cases involving the more transmissible Delta variant, which was first detected in India, were confirmed in Ontario today.

This comes after Toronto Western Hospital reported an outbreak involving five patients and three staff, cases that officials believe will likely come back positive for the Delta variant. While some of those who were infected had been vaccinated, all of the cases appear to be either asymptomatic or mild.

The province says 12,869,310 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario as of 8 p.m. last night.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.