Ontario reported 966 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday along with 11 more deaths, extending a slow downward trend in new cases to five days, albeit on significantly lower testing volume.

“Locally, there are 253 new cases in Toronto, 223 in Peel and 99 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

Ontario reported 1,023 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 1,062 on Sunday and 1,185 on Saturday, and a recent high 1.258 new cases on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 1,098, down one from yesterday.

Provincial labs processed more than 30,000 specimens in the past 24 hours, generating a positivity rate of at least 2.9 per cent.

Officials in several public health units said average daily testing volumes will be considerably lower in the province as surveillance in the long-term care system is now done using rapid tests, with full PCR testing only brought in to confirm positive results.

