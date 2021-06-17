Ontario’s deputy premier and solicitor general will be providing an update this afternoon on the Ford government’s vaccine rollout one day after the province confirmed two million Ontarians have now been fully vaccinated.

The news conference will be held at Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.

The province has confirmed that 11,732,414 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date with 202, 984 shots administered on Wednesday alone.

Earlier this week, city officials confirmed that about 20 per cent of Toronto residents are now fully vaccinated.

On Monday, the province opened up second-dose eligibility to everyone in Delta variant hot spots who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine before May 9.

The province also recently announced that those who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be eligible to book their second dose at an interval of eight weeks and will be able to receive a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

Today's announcement will be streamed live on CP24.com.