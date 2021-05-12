Ontario’s deputy premier and solicitor general will be providing an update this afternoon on the province’s vaccination plan.

Today’s news conference comes after the Ontario government announced Tuesday that it will pause administering first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid reports of rare but serious blood clotting incidents.

According to the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, new data suggests the risk of vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) may be higher than initially thought – about one in 60,000 people rather than one in 125,000.

In Ontario, there have been eight cases of vaccine-induced blood clotting reported in those who received the AstraZeneca shot and while the condition remains extremely rare, it can be fatal.

Increased supply of the Pfizer vaccine in the province over the next couple of months means Ontario is in a position where it can suspend the use of AstraZeneca for now “out of an abundance of caution,” Williams said.

Declining case numbers in Ontario was also a factor in the decision, he added.

While future shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine are up in the air, the remaining 50,000 doses Ontario has will be reserved for second shots.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones are set to speak about Ontario’s vaccination rollout at Queen’s Park at noon.

The news conference will be streamed live on CP24.com.