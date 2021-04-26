Ontario's deputy premier will be making a virtual announcement this afternoon alongside the province's transportation minister and other York Region officials.

The chairman and CEO of the Regional Municipality of York and York Region's general manager of paramedic and senior services will join Health Minister and Deputy Premier Christine Elliott and Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney at the news conference, which is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Premier Doug Ford, who is currently self-isolating at his late mother's home in Etobicoke after being exposed to COVID-19, is not expected to attend the virtual announcement.

The news conference comes as the province continues to see an alarmingly high number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units at Ontario hospitals. On Sunday, the province said there are currently a record 851 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in the ICU in Ontario.

