Ontario’s education minister is expected to make an announcement later today on the fate of the rest of the school year.

Premier Doug Ford previously confirmed that Education Minister Stephen Lecce would provide more clarity to parents and teachers today about the future of child care in Ontario and in-person instruction at schools across the province.

Schools have been closed since March 13, just days before Ford declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initially schools were only supposed to be closed for two weeks following March Break but the closure was extended multiple times in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Public health officials have previously said that were waiting for more information about how the respiratory illness spreads among children before making a decision about sending students back to school.

The premiers of some provinces, including Alberta and New Brunswick, have said that students will not return to the classroom for the rest of the academic year while others have opted to partially restart in-class instruction.

Classes resumed for some students in Quebec earlier this month and British Columbia has confirmed that schools will gradually reopen on a part-time basis starting on June 1.

Today’s news conference is expected to be held at Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.