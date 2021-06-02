Ontario's emergency stay-at-home order officially ends; other restrictions remain
A Canada Post employee carries a parcel from City Hall in Toronto on Monday, April 12, 2021. Ontario is under a stay at home order with business operating at partial capacity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 2, 2021 5:45AM EDT
Ontario's stay-at-home order lifts today, but most other public health measures are staying in place.
The order enacted in April asked residents to only leave home for reasons deemed essential like exercise, grocery shopping or seeking health care.
As of today, that rule is no longer in effect.
But other measures like the five-person limit on outdoor gatherings and restrictions on in-person retail and other businesses remain.
The province is aiming to start reopening the economy later this month with looser rules on businesses and outdoor activities.
Officials say the pandemic situation is improving but it's not time to lift restrictions.