

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The union representing teachers at publicly funded English Catholic schools in the province has announced plans to launch job action starting next week if a tentative contract cannot be reached with the provincial government.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA), which represents 45,000 teachers across the province, said the administrative job action is set to begin on Monday.

“We have not taken this decision lightly, but we believe it is necessary to secure a fair contract and protect publicly funded education in Ontario,” Liz Stuart, president of OECTA, said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“We have been doing our part to negotiate an agreement, including meeting almost 40 times with the government and school board trustees. However, the Ford government has been disorganized and disrespectful throughout the process, and they continue to insist on an agreement that includes significant cuts.”

The union voted 97.1 per cent in favour of strike action in November and as part of the upcoming work-to-rule campaign, the union says teachers will not prepare report cards, participate in EQAO-related activities, or attend Ministry of Education initiatives.

The union warned that a full withdrawal of services “could become necessary” if the government does not change its positions.

“We know Minister Lecce and other members of the government will trot out their misleading talking points about union escalation, but the reality is that this type of widespread strike action is rare,” Stuart said in the written statement.

“Ontarians overwhelmingly oppose this government’s regressive education agenda, and they understand that teachers must do what is necessary to protect our rights and ensure quality education for all students, now and in the future.”

Bargaining dates for the two sides have been scheduled for Jan. 9 and 10.

The potential job action comes following months of tension between the province and Ontario’s four major teachers’ unions, which have been without contracts since August.

Last month, the unions launched separate legal challenges against provincial legislation that caps public sector wage increases at one per cent.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) launched a work-to-rule campaign in November and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation has been conducting rolling one-day strikes across the province since the beginning of December.