

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario's government says Canadian Union of Public Employees leadership knowingly advised education workers to engage in an illegal strike.

Speaking at an Ontario Labour Relations Board hearing that will determine the legality of the walkout, government lawyer Ferina Merji highlighted comments made by two union leaders.

She played video of Fred Hahn, the president of the Ontario branch of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, saying the union would provide the same benefits to workers that it does in any strike.

Merji also shared video of Laura Walton, president of CUPE Ontario's School Board Council of Unions, comparing the walkout to one that was planned in 2019.

CUPE contends the labour action that saw 55,000 members walk off the job on Friday is a political protest rather than a strike.

It argued in its board filings that the goal of its members' action is “to express opposition through political protest to the (province's) decision to trample upon employees' constitutionally protected right to collectively bargain and right to strike.”

Thousands of education workers, including education assistants, custodians and librarians, walked off the job on Friday to protest the government passing legislation that banned strikes and imposed a four-year contract.

“Irrespective of what label anyone puts on the activity, Mr. Chair, it is a work stoppage. And a work stoppage, with any other name, still amounts to a work stoppage and therefore a strike, full stop,” Merji told the hearing.

The job action closed numerous schools, and the union has said the protest could continue indefinitely.

The government's new law has set fines for violating the ban on strikes of up to $4,000 per employee per day - which could amount to $220 million for all 55,000 workers - and up to $500,000 per day for the union.

CUPE has said it will fight the fines, but will also pay them if it has to.

The Progressive Conservative government included the notwithstanding clause in its education-worker legislation, saying it intends to use it to guard against constitutional challenges.

CUPE education workers and their supporters gathered at several protests across the province on Friday, including outside the legislature in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2022.