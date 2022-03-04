Health Minister Christine Elliott has formally announced that she will not seek re-election in June but she says that she has agreed to remain at the cabinet table for the final three months of this government’s term.

CTV News reported on Thursday night that Elliott had decided not to seek re-election as MPP in the riding of Newmarket-Aurora, marking just the latest departure of a key figure in the Ford government.

In a statement issued on Friday morning Elliott confirmed the news, noting that the decision was made “after considerable reflection and discussion” with her family.

Elliott did not specifically say why she is leaving provincial politics in her statement but did not that she is “thankful” for her journey in public life and “looking forward to what the next chapter will bring.”

She also promised to remain as Minister of Health through June’s election.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has tested us all, but none more so than our incredible frontline health care workers. I want to express my profound admiration of and gratitude for all who provide care to Ontarians each and every day,” she said. “I also want to thank Premier Ford for his strong leadership guiding Ontario through this crisis and keeping Ontarians safe, as well as my colleagues and friends in our caucus and cabinet. I have no doubt the people of Ontario will return them to government to continue the critical work of protecting Ontarians’ health and safety, while recovering from the pandemic.”

Elliot is just the latest cabinet minister to announce that they will not seek re-election in June, following Minister of Long-Term Care Rod Phillip’s decision to step aside in January.

Her departure marks an end to a long career in provincial politics that began when she was first elected in 2006.

Elliot did leave Queen’s Park in 2015 following a second failed bid to become the leader of the Progressive Conservative party but returned three years later for a third kick at the can, only to be defeated by Ford.

She was then elected as MPP for Newmarket-Aurora and appointed as Ford’s deputy premier and minister of health.

In a statement released on Friday morning, Ford called Elliott a “close personal friend” and credited her with “helping steer Ontario through one of the most difficult periods in our province’s history.”

Ford, however, said that Elliott’s contributions go beyond the province’s response to COVID-19.

“In the shadow of the pandemic, it would be easy to forget all of Christine’s many accomplishments as minister of health,” he said. “Because of her reforms standing up Ontario Health, we have been able to reinvest hundreds of millions of dollars a year previously wasted on unnecessary bureaucracy directly into better patient care. Ontario Health Teams are up and running, providing more seamless care for patients. Roadmap to Wellness, unveiled by Christine in 2020, is better connecting the province’s long-neglected mental health and addictions system, enabled by historic funding. Her important work will help ensure that Ontario has a stronger and more resilient public health care system for decades to come.”

Ontario voters are scheduled to head to the polls on June 2.