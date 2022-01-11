The province’s health minister and the CEO of Ontario Health will be providing an update today on the province’s health system capacity as the Ontario Hospital Association reports a record 80 new adult COVID-19 admissions on Monday.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the Ford government confirmed that Health Minister Christine Elliott and Ontario Health CEO Matt Anderson will provide an update this afternoon on the current state of the province’s health-care system, which continues to see increased pressure due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in Ontario.

According to the Ontario Hospital Association, Critical Care Services Ontario (CCSO) is now reporting at least 465 adult ICU patients with COVID-19 at provincial hospitals, including 80 who were admitted on Monday alone. This is the highest number of adult COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU on a single day during the pandemic, the OHA said.

As of Monday, the province said there was an estimated 578 adult ICU beds available at Ontario hospitals, down from 622 one week earlier.

The province also said Monday that there are at least 2,467 adult patients with COVID-19 receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals but that figure is likely an undercount due to a lack of reporting from hospitals over the weekend and early in the week.

Ontario hospitals are also seeing a significant uptick in the number of children between the ages of 0 and 4 with COVID-19 who are being admitted for treatment.

As of Sunday, Public Health Ontario said there were 61 children with COVID-19 aged 0 to 4 who were receiving treatment at Ontario hospitals. This age cohort has the highest hospitalization rate of any age group under 60 in the province.

Today’s virtual news conference will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on CP24.com.