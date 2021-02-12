The second wave of COVID-19 in Ontario caused more death and required more specialized, life-saving hospital care than the first wave, internal healthcare system documents obtained by CP24 confirm.

According to a report by Critical Care Services Ontario (CCSO) obtained by CP24, Ontario’s hospitals have expended more life-saving mechanical ventilation, admitted more patients to intensive care, performed more kidney dialysis and even brought more complex extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) to patients in the second wave than the first.

“We’ve learned a lot about COVID-19 and I think we are better at treating it,” Michael Garron Hospital intensivist Dr. Michael Warner told CP24 on Friday afternoon.

“We’ve cared for twice as many patients in Wave 2 than in Wave 1, in the exact same number of days, 165 days. Almost twice as many people have died, because the numbers are twice as high.”

In the hospital setting, 416 patients with COVID-19 in hospital during the first wave, defined in the report as being between March 20 and Aug. 31, 2020.

In the exact same period of time, from Sept. 1 to early February, 770 patients in hospital for COVID-19 have died.

Including deaths that occurred outside of the hospital setting, 2,811 people died of COVID-19 up until Aug. 31, 2020.

Since then, at least 3,803 people have died.

The CCSO report says 2,394 people were admitted to intensive care units in Ontario hospitals during the second wave, compared to 1,228 during the first.

More than 1,400 required ventilation during the second wave, compared to 880 during the first wave.

At least 334 people have required dialysis due to kidney failure caused by COVID-19 during the second wave, compared to 256 during the first wave.

And even ECMO, a complex procedure offered in only a few hospitals in Ontario where the process of oxygenating the body’s blood is performed outside of a patient’s body artificially, has been performed more often during the second wave – 63 times versus 55 times during the first.

Warner said the onslaught of patients during the second wave has really worn on healthcare workers.

“We can’t forget that there’s people in the system – it’s not some inanimate object that you can throw money at. It’s something that needs to work and the people within it need to be care for, they need to have gas in the tank.”