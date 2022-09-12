Ontario's lieutenant governor proclaimed the accession of King Charles III in a ceremony Monday at the legislature following the death of the Queen last week.

Her death has set in motion a series of events at Queen's Park as it shifts to recognizing the new King.

“I, and with the advice of His Majesty's executive council of the province of Ontario, proclaim that upon the death of our late beloved sovereign, the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George lawfully succeeded to the crown as Charles III,” Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell said.

She assured the King "of the continuing loyalty and affection of the people of Ontario and their desire that His Majesty enjoy a long and happy reign."

"Long live the King," Dowdeswell said at the end of the proclamation.

Premier Doug Ford also participated in the pomp.

"As the chief adviser of the Crown in right of Ontario, it is my solemn duty to call upon the lieutenant governor to sign and make the proclamation now," he said before Dowdeswell signed several documents.

Dowdeswell, Ford and his cabinet then sang "God Save the King."

Elder Garry Sault of the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation blessed the ceremony with song.

But he said he had hopes for the new monarchy.

“Sometimes it bothers me that some things don’t come to the attention of the government until it’s too late,” he said.

“One of them was our residential schools and what it did to our nation: busting families, bringing drug and alcohol into our systems where the family lives are not there no more. So we’re hoping with a new monarchy in place that the government can once again come and bring the honour of the Crown back to Canada."

The legislature adjourned last week and will resume Wednesday afternoon to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

There is a book of condolences on display for the public, which Ford and Dowdeswell signed on Friday.

There is also a display at Queen's Park honouring the longest-reigning monarch's 70th year on the throne, marking each of her visits to the legislature.

Portraits of Queen Elizabeth II at the legislature have black ribbons draped over them.

Flags have flown at half mast since she died, but were at full mast Monday to honour the King. They will return to half mast Tuesday, where they will remain until Queen Elizabeth II's funeral next Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2022.