The Ontario government has announced the return of capacity and social gathering limits as it attempts to blunt rising COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Here are the restrictions outlined by the province that will be in effect starting on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021:

SOCIAL GATHERINGS

Indoor social gatherings will be limited to 10 people

Outdoor social gatherings will be capped at 25 people

CAPACITY LIMITS

The following indoor settings will only be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity:

Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments and strip clubs

Personal care services

Personal physical fitness trainers

Retailers (including grocery stores and pharmacies)

Shopping malls

Gyms and other non-spectator areas of facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities

Indoor recreational amenities

Indoor clubhouses at outdoor recreational amenities

Tour and guide services

Photography studios and services

Marinas and boating clubs

ALSO: Businesses or facilities will also need to post a sign stating the capacity limits that are permitted in the establishment.

EXCEPTIONS: Any portion of a business or place that is being used for a wedding, a funeral or a religious service, rite, or ceremony.

FOR RESTAURANTS, BARS, OTHER FOOD AND DRINK ESTABLISHMENTS, MEETING, EVENT SPACES AND STRIP CLUBS:

10 patrons permitted per table, and patrons will be required to remain seated

Required to close by 11 p.m.; takeout and delivery permitted beyond 11 p.m.

Dancing will not be allowed except for workers or performers

Sale of alcohol will be restricted after 10 p.m.; consumption of alcohol in businesses or settings will be prohibited after 11 p.m.

FOR SPORTING EVENTS, CONCERT VENUES, THEATERS, CINEMAS, CASINOS AND OTHER LARGE INDOOR SETTINGS:

Capacity at large indoor facilities like sporting arenas, concert venues and others that can hold more than 1,000 people have been lowered to 50 per cent.