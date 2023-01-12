Ontario’s opposition leaders are coming together to call on the province’s Auditor General again to launch an investigation into the financial and environmental impacts of the Doug Ford government’s Greenbelt development plans.

“Over the last few months, we have independently raised concerns with the government’s decision to remove 7,400 acres of land from the Greenbelt to allow for development on what was protected land,” the joint letter from Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles, Ontario Interim Liberal Party leader John Fraser, and Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner read.

The province is set to build thousands of homes on about 7,400 acres of land, despite calls to protect the Greenbelt and repeal the Dufferins Rouge Agricultural Preserve Act (DRAP), which had easements protecting the land as farmland in perpetuity.

“The removal of protections from these lands has instantly shifted wealth to property owners, who have likely benefited substantially from the rezoning of this land from undevelopable agricultural land to developable land,” the letter reads.

Several large developers have purchased Greenbelt land since the Ford government was first elected in 2018, including a recent investment made in September of 2022.

Advocacy groups like Environmental Defence and Democracy Watch requested Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) launch an investigation, claiming developers were tipped off on the plans.

OPP’s anti-rackets branch has been looking into complaints made against the provincial government to see whether or not a full-blown investigation is warranted.

The OPP has been sifting through the complaints since mid-December, and has yet to determine if there is any evidence to support an investigation.

In the joint letter, opposition leaders also voice concerns about the potentially negative environmental impacts of removing the protections the DRAP lands would bring, citing a letter from Parks Canada to the province.

“In their submission to the provincial government, Parks Canada wrote, ‘there is probably risk of irreversible harm to wildlife, natural ecosystems and agricultural landscapes within Rouge National Urban Park,’” the letter reads.

The provincial leaders urge Bonnie Lysysk, Ontario’s auditor general, to investigate “given the strong likelihood of negative impacts” on the environment following the removal of Greenbelt’s lands to make way for housing developments.

“Additionally, we are requesting a value-for-money audit investigating how much public wealth has been transferred to property owners and whether these land transactions are in the public interest,” the letter read.

Premier Ford and Housing Minister Steve Clark have both repeatedly denied tipping off developers about their plans in the Greenbelt.

“I'm the housing minister. I meet with people who want to build housing, whether they’re Habitat for Humanity, whether they're Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services, whether they're a private home builder that builds one home a year or 1,000 homes. That's what I do,” Clark said late November.

“I followed all of the rules that our government has put forward for posting. I didn't hide the posting. I was honest, open and transparent.”

Ontarians deserve answers. I've written a joint letter with @JohnFraserOS & @MikeSchreiner requesting that the Auditor General conduct both a value-for-money audit and environmental impact assessment of the government’s decision to remove lands from the #Greenbelt. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/jpNG1xHO6X — Marit Stiles (@maritstiles) January 12, 2023

