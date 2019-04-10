

The Associated Press





TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford says his government's first budget Thursday will lay out a responsible path to balance.

The Progressive Conservative government has promised to eliminate a $13.5 billion deficit, but has not yet said how long that will take.

When asked today about any cuts that may be planned to achieve balance, Ford only said he would balance thoughtfully and responsibly.

Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy says he is looking to cut the level of spending by the previous Liberal government, which he calls unsustainable.

Various budget tidbits have been announced or leaked in the past several days, including legalizing tailgate parties and redesigning licence plates -- which the opposition parties say are shiny items meant to distract from impending cuts.

Sources have told The Canadian Press that Ontario will also be announcing free dental care for low-income seniors.