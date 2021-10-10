Ontario's police watchdog investigating the death of a 34-year-old man in Toronto
The SIU is called on to investigate any time someone is killed or injured in an incident involving police.
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 10, 2021 1:01PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 34-year-old Toronto man.
The Special Investigations Unit says Toronto police went to a downtown area home around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday to respond to a call about a man armed with a gun.
A news release says the man barricaded himself inside the Church St. home after the police arrived.
The agency says police entered the house and found him in medical distress.
Paramedics were called and the man died a short time later.
Police say a post-mortem is scheduled for Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2021.