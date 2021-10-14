Ontario’s proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement could eventually be made voluntary as part of a wider plan to loosen many remaining public health restrictions, sources have told CTV News Toronto.

The Ford government is expected to make an announcement next week on its plan to exit Step 3 of its “Roadmap to Reopen,” potentially paving the way for capacity limits to be lifted in restaurants, gyms and other settings.

Sources with knowledge of the plan tell CTV News Toronto that the government is considering a “phased approach” which would eventually see the mandatory proof of vaccination requirement in place for a number of non-essential settings replaced with a voluntary system that businesses could choose to opt in to.

“[We are] looking at possibly getting to a point where vaccine certificates won’t be mandatory anymore,” one source told CTV News Toronto.

Ontario had initially said that it would exit Step 3 once 75 per cent of the eligible population was fully immunized but in August it announced that it would keep all remaining restrictions in place for the time being due to concerns regarding the Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic.

Sources have told CTV News Toronto that Premier Doug Ford will be speaking with reporters tomorrow about the vaccine certificate program and the province’s plan to exit Step 3.

However, the sources say that cabinet has not yet met to approve the plan and that any formal announcement will be pushed back until next week.

News of the upcoming announcement comes as a number of bar and restaurant owners slam the government for allowing full capacity crowds in indoor theatres and sporting venues, while continuing to limit the number of people allowed to dine indoors.

Speaking with CP24 on Thursday morning, Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch said that it may in fact be time to loosen capacity limits in all settings that require patrons produce proof of vaccination.

But he warned that the policy "must be aligned with the situation on the ground."

“Based on everything we have to date it does seem like an OK thing to do but if things pivot, if things change, if cases start to go up, if hospital capacity is even threatened you have to pivot and you have to pivot early before things spiral out of control,” he said. "Look at a place like New Brunswick, look at places like Alberta and Saskatchewan, things can get out of control quickly so I would just communicate that this is not a one way path forward and that things can be scaled back if there is a need to scale back."

Case counts have been on the decline for weeks

Ontario has seen a steady decline in case counts and hospitalizations since early September and now has fewer active cases per capita than every Canadian province, other than Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Bogoch said that the improving indicators should allow Ontario to limit some restrictions but he said that he would like to see “clear metrics” for re-imposing restrictions.

“You can’t communicate the pandemic is over because it is not,” he said.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is expected to speak with reporters about the situation in the province at 3 p.m.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Colin D'Mello.