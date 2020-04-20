The province and the union representing public high school teachers in Ontario have now reached a tentative agreement.

In a new release issued on Monday morning, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) said tentative deals have been reached with the province’s school board associations at both the teacher/ occasional teacher and education worker central bargaining tables.

OSSTF President Harvey Bischof said that while the deal “does not satisfy” all the union’s concerns, teachers recognize that students need to have stability when the COVID-19 crisis is over.

“These are extraordinary times. When we began negotiations nearly a year ago, no one could have anticipated the situation we face today,” Bischof said in a written statement.

“With the support of the public and our members, we mounted a strong public awareness campaign that highlighted the government's dangerous approach to education. As a result of our combined efforts, this government, although early in its term and holding a majority, was pushed back from some of its most egregious proposals.”

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, schools across the province have been closed for more than a month on the advice of public health officials.

Bischof said educators continue to try to do their best for students amid the pandemic and “look forward” to returning to the classroom.

“We will continue our advocacy to protect the world-class education system that we have been instrumental in creating. Our members and our students deserve that never-ending effort,” Bischof said.

The news today marks an end to a bitter battle between the province and teachers around Ontario.

The province has now reached agreements with all of the province’s major teachers’ unions.

“Our priority has always been to reach good deals with teachers' and education workers' unions, that advance the priorities of students and parents. That is exactly what we have done by reaching deals with every education union in this province,” Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a written statement released Monday.

“We will remain focused on the government's dual priority of keeping students safe while ensuring the continuity of education.”