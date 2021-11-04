Ontario’s publicly-funded school boards are reporting a week-over-week increase in the number of new COVID-19 infections for the first time since mid-October.

According to the Ministry of Education, there were 86 new school-related cases of COVID-19 confirmed over a 24-hour period ending Wednesday afternoon. That is up from 80 cases over the same time-period last week.

It is the first time that Ontario’s public schools have seen a week-over-week increase in the number of lab-confirmed infections in students and staff since Oct. 19 and comes with cases in the broader community seemingly on the rise as well.

In fact, Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 383, up about 4.6 per cent from this time last week.

While it is too soon to say what impact the slow rise in cases in the wider community will have on the school-specific numbers, public health officials have said in the past that schools are largely a reflection of community transmission and will see higher case counts as cases creep up elsewhere.

With the latest cases reported on Thursday, there are now 956 active infections associated with the public school system. That is up slightly from yesterday but remains lower than this time last week when there were 984 active infections associated with schools.

Ontario is also now on the precipice of surpassing 5,000 school-related infections since the beginning of the school year, an ominous milestone that took until December to reach during the last academic year.

It should, however, be noted that the second wave of the pandemic was just beginning in November, 2020 and eventually led to a rapid rise in cases in schools which prompted their closure following the holiday break.

There is also some hope that the Pfizer vaccine will soon be approved for children as young as five, potentially offering another layer of protection in Ontario’s schools that didn’t exist in 2020.

“There is a lot of questions right now about when the vaccine will be approved for five to 11-year-olds. I want residents to know that we are ready to get going on this as soon as Health Canada gives us the go ahead,” Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said during a briefing on Thursday, as she outlined her city's plans to administer the vaccine to school-aged children. “To accommodate vaccine for five to 11-year-olds as well as booster shots, Peel Public Health has significantly ramped up capacity to deliver more doses of the vaccine. Through the fall and into the winter residents will have hundreds of locations to get their vaccination that they need.”

According to the latest data, there are now 501 Ontario schools with at least one active case of COVID-19.

Toronto Public Health says that there are 13 schools and one child-care centre where outbreaks have been declared, as schools continue to account for more outbreaks than any other setting in the city.

But only four schools have been closed across Ontario due to outbreaks and none of them are located in the GTHA.