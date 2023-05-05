Ontario’s solicitor general to make an announcement in Brampton
Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner speaks during a press conference at the Toronto Police College in Etobicoke, Ont., on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Published Friday, May 5, 2023 7:52AM EDT
Ontario’s solicitor general will make an announcement with the minister of citizenship and multiculturalism in Brampton on Friday.
Michael Kerzner and Michael Ford are scheduled to speak at 9:30 a.m.
The content of their announcement has not been released in advance.
