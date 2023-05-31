Ontarians could be looking at a “love it or leave it” kind of summer this year with below normal temperatures forecast, The Weather Network says.

In its recently released summer weather forecast, The Weather Network is predicting a “come-and-go” type of season across Canada due to periods of hot and dry weather cut up by bursts of cooler temperatures.

According to the forecast, a “rather significant El Nino event” is on its way, which is a natural warming of the ocean that, once it hits the atmosphere, can impact weather worldwide and change rainfall and temperature patterns.

A “changeable” summer is forecasted for most of Ontario, with periods of hot weather impacting northern parts of the province cooling off with frequent cold fronts – “resulting in slightly cooler than normal temperatures for the season.”

“Below normal temperatures signal across much of the Great Lakes, and really all of southern Ontario,” Weather Network meteorologist Rachel Modestino said. “This is not to scare you, we will see summer.”

The Weather Network’s forecast predicts fewer days with 30-degree temperatures during the thick of summer this year compared to previous recent summers.

“However, there are preliminary indications that we will see a strong conclusion to the summer season as we head into the month of September,” the forecast reads.

The monthly normal high temperatures for Toronto this summer is expected to hit 24.5 C in June, 27.4 C in July, and 26.4 C in August.

“The summer heat is going to come but it will be less frequent and lacking a little bit of commitment,” Modestino said, later adding the heat will fade quickly.

“Cooler shots of air with fewer extreme heat days overall, meaning that this summer will feature something fore everybody.”

Meanwhile, northern Ontario is expected to see below-normal rainfall while southern parts of the province could see between near-normal to slightly above-normal rain.

With files from The Associated Press