Ontario's top court orders retrial for Hamilton-area man who killed would-be car thief
Peter Khill leaves court in Hamilton on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 26, 2020 12:08PM EST
TORONTO -- Ontario's top court has quashed the acquittal of a Hamilton-area homeowner who gunned down a would-be car thief.
The Court of Appeal ruling means that Peter Khill will have to stand trial again for second-degree murder.
A jury acquitted Khill in June 2018.
Khill had argued self-defence in shooting Jon Styres twice from a couple of metres distance.
He maintained his four years of training as an army reservist had kicked in when he grabbed a shotgun and went outside to confront Styres in 2016.
The Appeal Court said the trial judge made an error in instructing the jury.
More to come.