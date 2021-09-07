Ontario is reporting more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days as the rolling seven-day average drops slightly from Sunday, the last day data was released by the province.

Provincial health officials say there were 564 new cases confirmed today and 581 new infections on the holiday Monday. For comparison, there were 525 new infections last Tuesday and 694 last Monday.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said 434, or 77 per cent, of the new infections confirmed today were in people who were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 581 cases reported on Monday, 457, or 79 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

Only about 32 per cent of Ontario's population is unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections is now 746, down from 757 on Sunday but up from 702 one week ago.

Of the new cases reported today, 118 are in Toronto, 72 are in Windsor, 64 are in York Region, and 52 are in Peel Region.

The province says 17,118 tests were processed on Monday and 19,200 were completed on Sunday, resulting in a positivity rate of 3.4 per cent and 3.6 per cent on each day respectively.

The number of active COVID-19 infections in Ontario is now 6,272, up from 5,868 last Tuesday.

According to the latest data from the province, there are 192 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in intensive care, up from 158 last Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health says 113 people with COVID-19 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator, an increase of 20 from the previous Tuesday.

Five more virus-related deaths were confirmed over the past two days.

This morning, students in many regions across the province returned to the classroom for the first time in several months after schools were closed during the third wave of the pandemic.

As Ontario now deals with a fourth wave, concerns have surfaced about outbreaks in schools.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist, told CP24 Tuesday that transmission in schools is inevitable “no matter what mitigation efforts are in place.”

"This is one of the few sanctioned indoor event mass gatherings that we have. We know that kids of course can get the infection. We know kids of course can transmit the infection and this has the potential to amplify the infection on a large scale," he said.

"The whole key is to reduce the probability of someone bringing it in and when someone does, to reduce the probability and the magnitude of the transmission within the school."

He added that testing will be key to keeping cases in schools at bay.

"We’ve got ventilation, we've got masks, we’ve got cohorting, we’ve got a number of other measures in place and unfortunately now it is time to see what happens here," Bogoch said.

"I really hope that the surveillance of cases in schools is robust so that when there are cases introduced and transmitted, we can quickly respond to those and add additional measures if need be."

Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine but Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, said Tuesday that the federal government may roll out the vaccine to kids ages 5-11 in early winter.

He said in the meantime, he believes schools will be safe for children. Moore said federal analysis that was recently shared with the province indicates that 87 per cent of cases involving school-aged children were associated with infections transmitted in after-school settings and social activities within the home.

“I am confident that the school setting itself is safe. We’ve put in may precautions. We will see outbreaks, we will see activity in the schools but they basically reflect what’s going on the in community,” he said during a news conference at Queen’s Park on Tuesday afternoon.

“And parents, we all have to remain cautious about our after-school activities. The more contacts we have… the higher the risk that your child is going to get the infection or illness. We all will have to be cautious as the rate and risk increases and we do anticipate it increasing in the coming months. We’ll have to re-assess how to socialize in after-school settings.”

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.