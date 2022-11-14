Ontarians should put a mask on in all indoor public settings, the province’s top doctor advised on Monday.

Dr. Kieran Moore is “strongly recommending” the use of masking in those spaces as some pediatric Ontario hospitals say they’ve been overwhelmed by an influx of sick patients in recent weeks.

At this point, the province has not issued a mandate on the use of masks across the province, although some health-care officials have asked for one.

Moore said the “difficult and complex fall” that was predicted has materialized as the province grapples with what he described as “three major viral threats”: COVID-19, influenza, and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus).

“All three are actively circulating across Ontario in all of our communities and across the western hemisphere contributing to the pressures on our pediatric health-care system. As the risk to Ontarians increases, we must use all of the layers of protection that we have,” Moore said.

In an update published by the Ministry of Health dubbed “Managing Pediatric Respiratory Virus Season,” the province said the recommendation also extends to schools and childcare settings due to the “additional risk of RSV and Influenza.”

The Ministry said that children between the ages of two and five should also mask up with supervision, if they tolerate masking, and can safely put it on and remove it when necessary.

Moore’s announcement comes a day after Premier Doug Ford urged the public to wear a mask but stopped short of imposing a mandate.

On Friday, Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children announced it was putting some surgical procedures on hold to “preserve critical care capacity” amid the recent rise in patient volumes.

In the past, Moore said he would recommend masking in certain indoor settings if hospitals began cancelling surgeries.

The update by the Ministry of Health goes on to say that it is prepared to expand provincewide pediatric capacity to 150 per cent occupancy to deal with the surge.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.