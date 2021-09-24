Ontario's chief medical officer will speak this afternoon about possibly lifting occupancy limits inside professional sports venues ahead of the start of the NHL and NBA seasons and a possible playoff run by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yesterday, the Toronto Blue Jays said they would begin selling additional tickets for the final six games of the regular season, and also dropped the ability of unvaccinated fans to attend if they presented a recent negative test.

They made the announcement without yet securing government approval for the move, saying they would refund any tickets sold on the promise of excess capacity if the province did not give them the green light.

A spokesperson for Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirmed to CTV News Toronto Dr. Kieran Moore will be speaking about adjustments to capacity limits at professional sports venues.

As it stands today, outdoor sports venues are limited to 15,000 spectators in attendance, or 75 per cent of usual, pre-COVID capacity, whichever is less.

Indoor sports venues such as Scotiabank Arena are limited to 1,000 fans or 50 per cent of pre-COVID capacity, whichever is less.

Dr. Kieran Moore will speak to reporters at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.