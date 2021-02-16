Ontario school and bus cancellations for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Toronto:

  • The Toronto District School Board says all bus service is cancelled but schools will remain open for the start of in-person learning.
  • The Toronto Catholic District School Board says buses are cancelled but schools remain open for in-person and virtual learning.

Peel Region:

  • All transportation services, schools and facilities in the Peel District School Board have been cancelled, the board said. Remote learning will continue where possible.
  • Transportation services in Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board have been cancelled. Schools will operate through virtual learning.

York Region:

  • The York Region District School Board says all schools and related facilities are closed today and all buses are cancelled.
  • The York Catholic District School Board says all schools are closed.

Halton Region:

  • The Halton Catholic District School Board says all schools and facilities are closed today and all buses are cancelled. Virtual class is also cancelled.
  • The Halton Region District School Board says all schools and facilities are closed and all classes including remote learning are cancelled.

Durham Region:

  • All school buses for zones 1, 2 and 3 for the Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board are cancelled but schools remain open.

Hamilton:

  • The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board says all schools and facilities are closed today due to inclement weather. Remote learning will continue where possible.
  • The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board says all schools are closed.

CSC MonAvenir:

  • CSC MonAvenir says all of its schools are closed today due to inclement weather.

Guelph, Wellington, Dufferin:

  • All schools and buses are cancelled today throughout Guelph, Wellington and Dufferin.

Niagara:

  • The Niagara Catholic District School Board says all school is cancelled today due to inclement weather.
  • The District School Board of Niagara says all schools are closed and virtual learning is cancelled.

Simcoe County:

  • All student transportation in Simcoe County is closed due to inclement weather.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board:

  • All buses and transportation in Muskoka, Haliburton and the City of Kawartha Lakes is cancelled.

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board:

  • Local bus service STSCO says all schools in the KPRDSB are closed today due to inclement weather.