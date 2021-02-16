Ontario school and bus cancellations for Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021 5:44AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 16, 2021 8:11AM EST
Toronto:
- The Toronto District School Board says all bus service is cancelled but schools will remain open for the start of in-person learning.
- The Toronto Catholic District School Board says buses are cancelled but schools remain open for in-person and virtual learning.
Peel Region:
- All transportation services, schools and facilities in the Peel District School Board have been cancelled, the board said. Remote learning will continue where possible.
- Transportation services in Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board have been cancelled. Schools will operate through virtual learning.
York Region:
- The York Region District School Board says all schools and related facilities are closed today and all buses are cancelled.
- The York Catholic District School Board says all schools are closed.
Halton Region:
- The Halton Catholic District School Board says all schools and facilities are closed today and all buses are cancelled. Virtual class is also cancelled.
- The Halton Region District School Board says all schools and facilities are closed and all classes including remote learning are cancelled.
Durham Region:
- All school buses for zones 1, 2 and 3 for the Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board are cancelled but schools remain open.
Hamilton:
- The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board says all schools and facilities are closed today due to inclement weather. Remote learning will continue where possible.
- The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board says all schools are closed.
CSC MonAvenir:
- CSC MonAvenir says all of its schools are closed today due to inclement weather.
Guelph, Wellington, Dufferin:
- All schools and buses are cancelled today throughout Guelph, Wellington and Dufferin.
Niagara:
- The Niagara Catholic District School Board says all school is cancelled today due to inclement weather.
- The District School Board of Niagara says all schools are closed and virtual learning is cancelled.
Simcoe County:
- All student transportation in Simcoe County is closed due to inclement weather.
Trillium Lakelands District School Board:
- All buses and transportation in Muskoka, Haliburton and the City of Kawartha Lakes is cancelled.
Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board:
- Local bus service STSCO says all schools in the KPRDSB are closed today due to inclement weather.