

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





School support workers including early childhood educators, librarians, secretaries and custodians could begin a work-to-rule campaign in Ontario public schools as early as this Monday, union sources tell CP24.

Sources from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) say that they plan to send a letter to the Ministry of Education and trustees from all school boards giving five days’ notice of job action.

If sent Wednesday, a work-to-rule campaign involving 55,000 school workers outside of teaching and management could begin on Sept. 30.

It is not known what activities the work-to-rule campaign would entail, but CUPE sources said it could involve custodians not sweeping hallways of schools, as their job descriptions today typically do not require them to do so.

School support staff has not been spared during the Ford Government’s ongoing cuts to public education.

Several hundred roles, including but not limited to custodians, early childhood educators and librarians, were lost at the start of the school year throughout the GTA due to Ford’s cuts to education.

This comes as major teaching unions are engaged in negotiations for a new contract and school support workers have already voted to authorize a strike.

The Ford government has said it islooking to keep wage increases for all public sector workers at no more than one per cent per year for 2020 and 2021.