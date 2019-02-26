

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A new report suggests Ontario schools are not doing enough to prepare students for jobs and adulthood.

The report from advocacy group People For Education suggests a policy to support career and life planning for students from kindergarten through Grade 12 is falling short.

The document -- called Roadmaps and Roadblocks -- is based on survey results from 1,254 Ontario schools.

It found that while students must have individual career path plans, just over half of high schools surveyed report that all of their students have one.

It also notes that the average ratio of students to guidance counsellors is 375 to one in the province's high schools.

The report makes several recommendations, including that the province improve resources to support career and life planning and clarify the role of guidance counsellors in schools.