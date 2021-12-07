The number of Ontario schools with at least one active case of COVID-19 has now reached its highest point so far this year.

The Ministry of Education says that there are now 836 schools with at least one active case of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, accounting for more than 17 per cent of all public schools in the province.

That is more than double the 474 schools that had at least one case at this time last month.

The ministry is also reporting an additional 345 new cases of the virus over a 72-hour period ending on Monday afternoon, marking the highest weekend total of new infections reported so far this year.

The previous high was last weekend when publicly-funded school boards reported 320 new cases in students and staff.

The jump in cases comes as Toronto Public Health continues to investigate a case of the Omicron variant detected at Precious Blood Catholic School in Scarborough.

So far no additional cases of COVID-19 have been tied to Precious Blood and the school remains open.

“This kind of comes to no ones surprise. We have seen the introduction of Omicron into Canada already. There is an outbreak in Thunder Bay, there is an outbreak in London, there is an outbreak in the GTA and here we have a school (case),” infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 on Tuesday morning. “You are just going to hear more and more about this as it (the variant) does look pretty transmissible. But COVID is COVID. This is Omicron, of course we have had Alpha, we have had Delta and the rules are really the same. You have to protect yourself and we know how to protect ourselves.”

According to the latest data there are now 1,947 active cases of COVID-19 associated with Ontario’s public school system, a number that wasn’t reached until late March in the last school year.

Outbreaks in the school setting also continue to increase with a total of 237 currently active, including 219 in elementary schools.

The only time that there has been a higher number of active outbreaks in schools was at the height of the third wave of the pandemic in April when the number peaked at 264 immediately prior to the suspension of in-person learning.

The good news is that the number of schools that are closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks or for operational reasons related to the pandemic has been stable and now stands at eight.

At this point in 2020, a total of 10 schools had been switched to remote learning though the number rose rapidly in the days leading up to the holiday break.