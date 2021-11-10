Ontario’s publicly-funded school boards are reporting a week-over-week increase in active cases of COVID-19 for the first time in more than a month as the recent rise in infections in the broader community now appears to be spilling over into the public school system.

The Ministry of Education says that there were 119 new school-related cases confirmed over a 24-hour period ending Tuesday afternoon, up from 89 cases during the same time-period last week.

It is the highest number of new cases reported in any single 24-hour period since Oct. 5 and pushes the total number of active infections associated with public schools up to 999 compared to 943 at this time last week.

Of the active cases 575 are linked to schools in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area. That is up from 490 last Tuesday.

The recent rise in school-related cases comes amid a rapid rise in case counts in the broader community.

Over the last week Ontario’s rolling seven-day average of new lab-confirmed infections has risen 32 per cent and the Ontario Science Advisory Table is now warning that case counts will double every 15 days if we continue along our current trajectory.

“This is an early sign. We see we are on the wrong track. But right now our ICU capacity looks good, our hospital capacity looks good. If we now would wait and just pretend everything is OK for four to six weeks, we probably would start to struggle,” Dr. Peter Jüni, who is the scientific director of the table, told CP24 this week. “It went wrong in Alberta relatively recently and we should just take that as a warning sign.”

According to the latest data, there are now 497 schools with at least one case of COVID-19, accounting for roughly 10 per cent of Ontario’s public schools.

There are still only three schools that are closed in Ontario due to the spread of COVID-19.

However, public health officials in Toronto say that there are 13 outbreaks that have been declared in public schools in this city, presumably resulting in numerous classroom dismissals.

Since the beginning of the school year there have been 5,364 school-related cases of COVID-19 confirmed.

Last year that number wasn’t surpassed until Dec. 7.