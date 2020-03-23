

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford says that schools will not be reopening on April 6, as previously planned.

The province had previously announced the closure of all schools through April 3 but on Monday afternoon Ford confirmed that the closure will be extended indefinitely amid a COVID-19 outbreak that has brought public life to a standstill.

“I know the minister will be rolling out more comments over the next day or two but the reality is that April 6 is not realistic right now,” he said. “We are in a state of emergency, we are making sure that people are safe and the number one priority right now is making sure our kids are safe.”

Ford did not indicate when schools might be able to reopen, noting that the situation is “changing hour by hour, day by day.”

More to come…